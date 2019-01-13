1-0 wins for BMSC and SKYC

IMPHAL, Jan 12

BMSC, Taobungkhok and SKYC, Sekmai posted a similar 1-0 wins while CHIKL, Lilong Chajing salvaged a 2-2 draw against YDO, Kwakeithel Heinoukhongnembi in today’s matches of the 19th S Birendra Singh Memorial Super Division Football League Tournament 2018-19 being organised by Imphal West District Football Association at BMSC playground, Taobungkhok.

The first match and the tournament’s 4th played at 10 am saw BMSC earn a 1-0 win against MPSC, thanks to a 30th minute strike from Bijoy.

In the second match of the day, CHIKL started the game on the frontfoot and led the game 1-0 at the break courtesy of a brilliant strike from Robert but things turned around in the second half as YDO find the net twice to take the lead.

It was Khaiminthang Lhungdim who drew level for YDO in the 37th minute while Ch Chinglen added fuel to their attack and clinched a goal in the 43rd minute to give YDO a 2-1 lead. Surprise by the lead CHIKL came out of their half and pushed hard searching for the equaliser which they ultimately had in the 48th minute through Lansingam Reamei’s strike.

The last match of the day witnessed Ng Bishorjit Singh score a goal in the additional time of the first half and gave SKYC a 1-0 win against NC Club, Khonghampat.

Both teams were evenly match throughout the game sharing almost similar number of attempts and possession but the lone goal helped the Sekmai side clinch all three points.