1 AR man killed, 3 hurt in PLA attack

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9: One personnel of 31 Assam Rifles was killed and three others were injured in a daring ambush laid by heavily armed suspected PLA cadres at Kangpat village, Kamjong district, today morning.

The incident happened at around 9.20 am today near KT Centre near border pillar number 96 between India and Myanmar when a team of C Coy, 31 Assam Rifles was carrying out routine patrol duty on foot at Kangpat village area, informed a source

Heavily armed suspected PLA cadres attacked the AR troops by triggering an IED blast which was followed by heavy gunfire.

The Assam Rifles personnel retaliated but the underground militants managed to flee from the spot.

One AR personnel died on the spot due to the IED attack while three other personnel sustained injuries during the attack.

They were quickly evacuated from the spot for treatment at Leimakhong Military Hospital .

The deceased Assam Rifles personnel has been identified as one Riflemen Ningthoujam Subhaschandra of Khangabok.

Soon after the attack, a large number of reinforcement security teams rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation in the area.

However, there is no report of any arrest or any further unwanted incident till the time of filing this report

Kamjong Police have taken up a case regarding the incident.

Meanwhile the proscribed RPF has claimed that the attack was carried out a special team of the PLA’s Tactical Command.

A press release issued by RPF publicity secretary Roben Khuman conveyed that the outfit has been saddened by the outcome of the attack as the deceased AR personnel turned out to be a native of Manipur. A large number of Manipuri people are now serving in Indian military forces out of compulsion as they have no other option to earn their livelihood and they are being used as vanguards in the Government of India’s war against the revolutionary movement, the outfit remarked.

It then appealed to all the people of the land to explore other means of livelihood and stop serving Indian military forces.

If one works with perseverance and diligence, everyone will find means of livelihood as testified by many non-local people living in Manipur, the outfit said.

All modes of democratic civil movement would not be enough to secure right to self determination or protect Manipur or uphold the age old fraternal bond shared between hill people and plain people because there is alleged military rule in Manipur even though India claims to be the biggest democracy, it continued. The only way to win back the lost sovereignty of Manipur from India is the armed struggle, it asserted and appealed to all the people to support the PLA and its struggle.