1 dead, 3 hurt in mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: At least one individual was killed while three sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw collided with a car near Loktak Lift Irrigation Project, Bishnupur, along Tiddim road today.

According to a police source, an auto-rickshaw (MN-05B/4603) coming towards Imphal collided head on with a Hyundai Santro car (MN-02B/7841) coming from the opposite direction, at around 9.40 am today.

One of the passenger of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Pukhrambam Samungou (66) of Ngaikhong Khullen Maning Leikai, was killed on the spot, while the driver and two other passengers of the auto-rickshaw were rushed to Bishnupur District Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles involved in the accident were heavily damaged.

A case has been registered at Bishnupur PS regarding the incident, the source added.

.