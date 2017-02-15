1 dies in Valentine’s Day tragedy

Kpi, Feb 14 : In what could be termed as a Valentine’s Day tragedy, a man died and a lady was severely injured in a road accident at around 4.30 pm at Koubru Laikha, Kangpokpi district.

The accident occurred while the duo were returning on a Honda Dio from Molnom village after Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

Molnom village, located around 1 km from NH-2 via Koubru Laikha, is a beautiful place and the cleanest village in Kangpokpi district. The village was declared a model village by the district administration.

It was also reported that the lady was the one driving the scooter when they met the accident.

Sapormeina police have recovered the body identified as one Thangsei Haokip (23), s/o Lunmang Haokip of Khonomjang village. The injured lady has been identified as Roshilin Kipgen (18), d/o of Jangkholun Kipgen of K Phoipi village.

She was admitted at CHC, Kangpokpi for first aid and was later was referred to Imphal for further medical treatment.