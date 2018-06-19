1 killed in blast, another injured

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jun 18: A 35-year-old man was killed and his nephew suffered grievous injuries when an wrapped package exploded at Kanggui village in Sangaikot sub-division which is located about 25 kms east of Churachandpur PS.

Information available with the police identified the deceased as Paokai Guite, son of Lunthang Guite of Thingkangphai village, Churachandpur District while the injured man has been identified as Holkholun Haokip, 57 a resident of Kanggui Village.

The incident was reported to the police by Letkhomang, brother of the deceased yesterday at about 8 pm while the incident reportedly occurred at about 1.30 pm the same day.

Though the exact nature and circumstances of the explosion remain unclear, the report said the complainant along with the other two came across some an unknown wrapped package with a portruding wire.

While they were inspecting the package, it exploded instantly killing Paokai at the spot. Holkholun also suffered serious injuries on his legs and other body parts nad has been referred to Imphal yesterday.