1 more seek Cong ticket in Outer PC

IMPHAL, Feb 18: The number of people vying for Congress ticket in Outer Manipur PC has reached six with the entry of former international footballer and social worker John Manglianthang Zou alias John Manga in the field.

The other five contestants are Sword Vashum, KS Ngaihte, James Kashung, P Jamkhomang and Lalkholam Hangsing.

John Manglianthang Zou has already submitted his application for Congress ticket.

John Manglianthang Zou who played as the captain of Manipur XI in 1992 is a native of Sugnu Lokhijang village, Chandel district.

Speaking to media persons at Hotel Airlines today, John Manglianthang Zou said that he decided to contest the Lok Sabha election under strong pressure from social leaders, CSOs, local clubs and other organisations.

He said that he would work at his best level to address common needs of people in case he is elected to the Lok Sabha.

Noting that seven Assembly segments are part of the Outer Manipur PC, John Manglianthang Zou pledged that he would work for uniform development of the hills and the valley particularly in the field of education and sports.

“As the people won’t let me withdraw, I would definitely contest the election and I’m confident that I would get the Congress ticket”, he claimed.