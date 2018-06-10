1 shot dead, another injured at Langol Tarung

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9: An unidentified masked individual, suspected to be an underground militant, shot dead one non local labourer and injured another at the inter village road of Langol Tarung, near Rongmei Naga Baptist Church today.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm, when the deceased labourer , identified as Montu Paswan, along with his friend went out to buy some grocery items from a nearby shop.

According to Sunil Paswan, the younger brother of Montu Paswan, the incident happened a few meters away from their work place where they are engaged in construction work at Adim Pamei’s younger brother Jangalung Pamei’s house (located near Rongmei Naga Baptist Church)

After completing their work, four of the labourers (including the deceased) went out to buy grocery items from a nearby shop when an unknown person (wearing a cap and a mask) approached them and fired indiscriminately using a small arms before fleeing from the spot (taking advantage of the dark)

In the firing, Montu Paswan (20) s/o Rajiram Paswan of Motihari Bihar, was hit on his belly while Chandan Paswan (18) s/o Ranjit Paswan of Motihari Bihar sustained bullet injury on his right thigh.

Soon after the incident, both the injured persons were rushed to RIMS for treatment where Montu Paswan succumbed to his injury.

Chandan Paswan, on the other hand, has been taken to Shija Hospitals for further treatment.

Sunil further said that they have been staying at the workplace for around one year.

The dead body has been deposited at RIMS Morgue for postmortem and Lamphel police has taken up a case regarding the incident.

On the other hand, senior police officer of Manipur police, DIG K Jayenta Kumar and SP Imphal West Themthing Ngasangva came to RIMS to asses the situation of the injured non local labourer.