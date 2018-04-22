Over 10 hurt in IE dist hospital protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 21: At least 10 people sustained injuries as police fired several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells in their efforts to control a large number of people who marched towards Sagolmang police station and open Sagolmang-Pukhao road which was blocked protesting the State Government’s decision to re-locate Imphal East District Hospital at Kyamgei from Sagolmang.

Amidst the vehement protest against Government’s decision to set up Imphal East District Hospital at Kyamgei in place of Sagolmang, police pulled up two individuals from their respective homes at around 3 am today and they were identified as L Bikramjit and S Inaobi.

On learning about the duo’s arrest, a large number of people came out and blocked Sagolmang-Pukhao road at Sagolmang Bazar since around 9 am.

The protesters burnt tyres, put boulders, timber and bamboo across the road.

Contending that both Bikramjit and Inaobi are innocent, the protesters also demanded their immediate release and marched towards Sagolmang police station.

Soon a larger number of police personnel arrived there and they fired several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets in their efforts to drive away the protesters.

Even as some of the protesters retaliated using catapults, over 10 protesters and a few police personnel sustained injuries.

Six of the protesters were also arrested by police, informed a source.

One woman protester said that they would form several groups and carry out sustained agitation in case Imphal East District Hospital is not constructed at Sagolmang.

Meanwhile, it is said that the individual who claimed to be the advisor of Peace and Development Coordinating Committee and elicited opinions of people at Sagolmang community hall yesterday in connection with construction of Imphal East District Hospital at Sagolmang has been removed from the list of local Singlup for using offensive and abusive language against the villagers.

Saying that the advisor was not assaulted by any one, MLA Th Lokeshore asserted that he (advisor) he would not have taken part in discussion programme of a local cable TV if he had been assaulted and injured.

On the other hand, the Waiton Apunba Nupi Lup today staged a protest demonstration at Waiton community hall contending that the Imphal East District Hospital should not be taken away from Sagolmang.

The protesters invited the Health Minister, the concerned DC, SDO and SDC to Sagolmang on April 24 and interact with the local people to ascertain whether there is any controversy over the land identified for Imphal East District Hospital.