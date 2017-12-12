10 players from Manipur in U-15 SAFF Women’s Football squad

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : All India Football Federation, AIFF has announced the final list of 23 players of the U-15 Women’s team and 10 players from Manipur have been included in the list.

The Indian team will head to Dhaka, Bangladesh for SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship which will commence on December 17.

The names of the players from the State mentioned in the final list are S Monika Devi (GK), N Khushi Chanu (GK), S Mekola Devi (D), U Pushparani (D), Y Pakpi (D), Th Kritina Devi (MF), Th Martina (MF), N Priyanka Devi (F), H Shilky Devi (F) and Lynda Kom (F).

The other players named in the squad for the championship are Manisha (GK), Poonam (MF) and Kiran (MF), Sarita Soreng (D), Susmita Tanty (D), Bannaya Kabiraj (MF), Niketa Bisi (F), Pavithra Murugesan (D), Pratiksha Lakra (D), Sunita Munda (F), Santhiya Vengadajalam (F), Aveka Singh (MF) and Anay Bai (MF).

Reserves: Anjali Berka (GK), Kavita (D), Nisha Kumari (D), Momita Soronia (D), Promila (MF), Varsha (MF) and Anju (F).