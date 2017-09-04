10 selected for Teachers’ Award

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Altogether 10 dedicated teachers have been selected for the State Award to Teacher 2017 which would be given away during the State level Teachers’ Day celebration on September 5.

The 10 teachers selected for State Award to Teachers 2017 are Urikhinbam Kunjo (Principal of Langmeidong Higher Secondary School), Lairikyengbam Ranjitkumar (Principal of Jiribam Higher Secondary School), Naorem Prempyari Singh (Principal of Moreh Higher Secondary School), Ringkahao Ringui (Principal, Jessami Hr Sec School), Dr Arambam Sanatomba (Vice-Principal, Nambol Hr Sec School), Yumnam Joy (Lecturer, CC Hr Sec School), Yambem Phajabi (Lecturer, Ibotonsana Girls Hr Sec School), Awikhanching (Assistant Headmistress, Lanva Model High School), LB Hepuni (Arts Graduate Teacher, Maiba Govt High School) and M Tombimacha (Headmaster in-charge, Tekcham Girls Upper Primary School.

The award carries cash incentive of Rs 10,000, a citation and a shawl each. Teachers who have been conferred the State Award to Teachers are also given the privilege of continuing their service for one more year after attaining the age of superannuation.