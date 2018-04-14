Over 100 HPC (D) cadres lay down arms

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Apr 13: Over 100 cadres of Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) faction led by H Zosangbera today laid down arms in Mizoram following the peace accord signed with the Government of Mizoram on April 2.

The “arms laying down or home coming ceremony” was held at Central Training Institute (CTI) in Mizoram Home Guard headquarters at Sesawng village, 39 km northeast of Aizawl. The event was graced by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and State Home Minister R Lalzirliana.

Altogether 102 HPC (D) cadres and 12 leaders (council members) including the group chairman H Zosangbera laid down their arms before the Government.

The Hmar rebels laid down 44 different weapons, mostly sophisticated ones, including 4 sniper rifles, 9 AK assault rifles, 1 M 16 carbine assault rifles and 13 double barrelled guns. They also brought along 2,892 rounds of ammunition, grenade, launcher shells and 5 radio sets. State Home Minister R Lalzirliana received the weapons from the HPC-D cadres.

Meanwhile, State Home R Lalzirliana handed over Rs 3.42 crore rehabilitation package to the HPC-D working chairman LT Hmar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla appreciated the Hmar rebels for coming overground to lead “normal life”. He said the decision of Hmar militants to shun violence by laying down arms would usher in peace in the State.

According to Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram has witnessed 20 years long insurgency during the Mizo independence movement which had severely affected the State economically. He also said that the people living in north eastern part of the State had faced unrest for several years due to the insurgency movement launched by the Hmar militants. “The ultimate decision of HPC(D) militants to come overground by shunning violence has demonstrated their real desire for restoring peace in the State especially in the Hmar dominated northeast Mizoram,” the Chief Minister said. Citing that the Government is keen on solving the Hmar political problem, Lal Thanhawla said the Government would take efforts to give utmost care to the Hmar people. He also lauded the efforts made by both the State Government officials and the HPC (D) leadership in bringing peace to the State.

Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana, while welcoming and appreciating the HPC(D) cadres for coming overground and laying down sophisticated weapons, said the decision of the militants has clearly indicated their willingness to work for the development of the State. He, however, warned other factions led by founding president of HPC (D) Lalhmingthang Sanate that the Government would not remain silent if they resort to violence and create disturbance in the State.

HPC (D) deputy commander-in-chief Lalbieknunga said that they were excited to resume normal life.

The cadres will head for Sakawrdai village, the proposed headquarters of Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) on Saturday after which they will depart for their respective villages.

The “home coming ceremony” was attended by several officials and Hmar leaders from different parts of the North East region.