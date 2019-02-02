101 trafficked girls rescued at Moreh, Imp

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1 : Altogether 101 girls mostly teenagers have been rescued from Moreh and Imphal by police accompanied by officials of Social Welfare Department and Manipur Alliance for Child Rights today in a series of raids conducted through out the day.

Earlier in the day, 40 girls were rescued by a combined team of Tengnoupal police and 43 Assam Rifles from different places at Moreh today.

On the disclosure of the rescued girls and the men picked up, 61 more girls (Nepali and Bihari) were rescued from Hotel Junction, Keishampat Thokchom Leikai today late in the evening. One Nepali man was also held during the raid.

Speaking to media persons, Manipur State Legal Services Authority Anti Trafficking Counsel, Advocate Premlata, who also took part in the drive said that Manipur State Legal Services Authority will provide all necessary aid to the rescued girls.

The girls were to be trafficked to different countries in South East Asia through Moreh.

Acting on an information from a Nepal based NGO, Government machineries and NGOs were alerted across the country and Delhi Women Commission was able to rescue three women from the National capital a few days back.

On being questioned, it came to light that other women had headed towards Moreh to be trafficked to Myanmar and beyond.

On getting this information, Tengnoupal police and 43 Assam Rifles personnel accompanied by officials of Child Welfare Committee, Moreh carried out drives at suspected places, including hotels.

During the drive 40 girls, mostly teenagers and hailing from Nepal were rescued.

SP of Tengnoupal police Dr S Ibomcha acted promptly and police along with troops of Assam Rifles conducted search operation at Moreh and also intensified frisking at the border gate. During the search operation conducted since early morning the police and 43 Assam Rifles rescued 16 girls who were to be trafficked to Myanmar at the Integrated Check Post.

On the disclosure of the rescued girls four more trafficked girls were rescued while a male associate of the alleged kingpin was arrested from a hotel at Moreh.

Later in the evening 20 more girls were rescued by police.

Four other persons including 2 males who are the prime suspects were arrested from hotel Santosh located in Imphal by a team of City Police led by Inspector N Ingocha, said sources. Two women were also rescued from the hotel.

Verification process of the arrested persons is on at City Police Station till the time of filing this report.

The two women have been handed to Social Welfare Department. Moreh Police and City Police have registered cases.