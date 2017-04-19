10th Loktak Trophy from Apr 30

IMPHAL, Apr 17: The 10th Loktak Trophy, 2017— a State level invitation football tournament organised by AMOFA, Moirang under the sponsorship of NHPC, Loktak Project —will begin from April 30 at Moirang Multipurpose Higher Secondary school ground.

Winners will get Rs 50,000 while the runners up prize is Rs 30,000. A cash reward of Rs 3000 each will also be presented to best keeper, highest goal scorer and fair team award winners, according to an AMOFA release.

