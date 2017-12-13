11 communities from Sikkim seek ST status

New Delhi, Dec 12:Eleven communities from Sikkim today urged the Central Government to grant them the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

A delegation of the indigenous communities from Sikkim met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh and submitted a memorandum placing the demand, an official release said.

The delegation included representatives of communities such as Rai, Mangar, Gurung, Thami, Bhujel, Jogi, Sanyasi, Giri, Newar, Khas (Bhawn and Chettri) and Dewan (Yakha).

The delegation presented a memorandum to the Minister for providing ST status to their communities, the release said.

They also discussed various related issues such as their representation in the State Assembly, reservation in jobs, income tax exemption and others.

Singh appreciated the contribution made by the communities and assured them that he would try to ensure justice for them.

He said the memorandum would be taken up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

On October 8 this year, the Indian Express reported that the Centre is committed to ensure that six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status in Assam are granted the same, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday.

“Assam Government has sent the proposal to include the OBC communities Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutiya, Moran, Muttock and the Adivasi tea-tribes in the ST category and we support this,” the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters in Guwahati.