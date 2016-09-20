September 20, 2016 03:04 am

11-day training ends

IMPHAL, Sep 19 : An 11-day entrepreneurship training organised jointly by National Agrotech Research and Processing Society NARPS and Indo Global Social Service Society IGSSS with an aim to provide self-employment opportunities to youth has concluded on September 17.
The closing function was held at LBI/DIC Office Churachandpur and was also attended by Church leaders and other officials.
Training on bee keeping,mushroom spawn production, aromatic and medicinal plants and spices production were imparted during the training.

