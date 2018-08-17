11 parties join forces to fight BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16: Altogether 11 political parties have joined hands with the primary objective of fighting the BJP-led Governments of both the State and the Centre collectively.

The 11 parties namely; CPI, INC, NEIDP, NCP, JD(S), AITC, AIFB, RSP, BSP, AAP and CPI(M) have formed a core committee. The core committee comprising of 22 members is headed by ex-Congress MLA RK Anand, CPI Assistant Secretary Kh Surchand and NEIDP vice-president O Malesh as co-convenors.

Constitution of the core committee was announced at a press meet held at Irawat Bhawan here today where CPI ex-MLA Dr M Nara claimed that the core committee is a political platform of like minded political parties which are determined to fight the alleged anti-people and communal activities of the BJP-led Governments.

He said that the core committee was formed with due permission of the respective central leaders of the constituent parties.

People’s trust in the BJP-led Governments will never be delivered, Dr Nara said.

RK Anand said that the core committee has been formed not for political gains but to tackle political and social problems created by the BJP-led Governments of the State and the Centre.

It was during BJP Government when Manipur was literally put on fire by inserting the phrase ‘without territorial limits’ in the ceasefire agreement it signed with NSCN-IM which led to loss of 18 precious lives, Anand said.

The incumbent BJP-led Government signed a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 but its contents are still kept in complete darkness.

Manipur’s merger into the Indian Union was not meant that it should lead to disintegration of the ancient Nation, Anand asserted. Saying that the NDA Government at the Centre does not have cordial relation with any of the Northeastern States, Anand said that it is for this reason that the core committee has been formed fight the NDA Government and its policies.