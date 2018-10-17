11 year old applies for Class X exam

IMPHAL, Oct 16: In a rare and exceptional case, a young boy who will complete just 11 years next month has approached the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) to let him appear the Class X examination.

The boy named Isaac Paulalungmuan accompanied by his parents met BoSEM Chairman Th Kirankumar and submitted a representation seeking permission to appear in the Class X exam.

Isaac Paulalungmuan s/o Genkholian and Boijem Gangte of Kangvai village, Churachandpur district is currently studying in class IX at Mt Olive High School.

He had enrolled himself in a CBSE School located at Churachandpur with a view to appear Class X exam but he was rejected on the ground that all candidates appearing in Class X exam should be 15 years or above.

He had approached the BoSEM earlier too in the form of a written appeal.

Following Isaac Paulalungmuan’s insistence that he wants to be one who clears Class X exam at a very tender age, BoSEM Chairman Th Kirankumar suggested that a child psychiatrist should be first consulted to test whether his brain has matured and see accordingly how other boards relax minimum age of candidates.