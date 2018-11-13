110 Congress workers of Khangabok join BJP; accorded warm welcome

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Nov 12: In the run-up to the Parliament Election, 110 Congress party workers of Khangabok AC abandoned their party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A simple function was organized to accord warm welcome of the congress workers by BJP Khangabok Mandal at Sorojini Oil Pump, Khangabok, the residence of former vice-president BJP Th Jadumani.

Key members among the deserted Congress party workers include President Congress Mahila Polling no 35/1 Khangembam Chandani Devi, vice-president Ningthoujam Sorohini Devi, Congress President Polling no 35/5 Moirangthem Kullabidu Singh, Congress Secretary Khundrakpam Bira Singh, Congress Secretary Polling no 35/23 Thounaojam Santosh Singh, Congress Mahila Secretary Polling no 35/40 Chongtham Rita Devi, Ex-Delegate Member BCCI Ningthoujam Yaiskul Singh, ex-Congress President Polling no 35/8 Ningthoujam Tomba Singh, Congress Vice-President Polling no 35/9 Moirangthem Shyamo and Publicity Secretary Laishram Oken Singh.

Contended with their decision, the new BJP members appreciated the developmental work taken up under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre, Chief Minister N Biren at the State and former vice-president of BJP Manipur Pradesh Th Jadumani in the region.

The function was attended by Secretary BJP Manipur Pradesh and in-charge of Thoubal District L Tejkumar as chief guest, former vice-president BJP Manipur Pradesh Th Jadumani as functional president while Zilla Pallak BJP Manipur Pradesh Y Kumarjit, vice-president BJP Manipur Pradesh L Chonjon, Vistarak Incharge Khangabok Mandal I Gitchandra and Pradhan Khangabok Part-III M Manglemjao Singh as guests of honour.