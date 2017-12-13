1113 participants take part in Nupi Lan Race

IMPHAL, Dec 12: The 26th Nupi Lan Ningshing Lamjel was held today with 1113 participants under the aegis of the State Level Nupi Lan Ninshing Lamjel Organising Committee.

The commemorative race was flagged off from Nupi Lan Memorial complex and it was divided into three categories viz; 35-45 years, 46-59 years and above 59 years.

On the other hand, a Nupi Lan commemorative function was held at Singjamei Super Market where Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand was also present among others.

According to a press release issued by the State Level Nupi Lan Ningshing Lamjel Organising Committee, Kangbam (O) Sonia of Thiyam Konjil Awang Leikai, Ningthoujam Memton of Thiyam Konjil Awang Leikai and Lata Devi of Khangabok Part-II won the first, second and third position respectively in the first category (35-45 years).

N Sunita of Khabam Heibong Makhong won the second category (46-59 years) ahead of P Indira of Takyel Khongbal and Th Bedasini of Khangabok.

The first three positions of the third category (above 59 years) were won by Thokchom Ibemhal of Khongjom Bazar, Thoudam Purnima of Patsoi Part II and Ningombam Inaocha of Kyamgei.