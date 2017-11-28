11th Jadonang Memorial Namkaolong, Neikanlong script narrow wins to move into last eight stage

IMPHAL Nov 27 : Namkao-long and Neikanlong today booked their quarter final berths after beating their rivals in the ongoing 11th Jadonang Memorial Football Tourna-ment organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmei-band.

Namkaolong and Neikan-long secured 1-0 wins against Tarung and Longmai respectively to seal their places in the last 8 stage.

In the first match played at 7.30 am, Namkaolong and Tarung were almost evenly matched and started slowly.

It was in the 41st minute that Moses Ramei handed Namkaolong the much need 1-0 lead.

After the breather, the Tarung side struggled hard to restore parity while keeping their citadel intact.

On the other hand, Namkanlong kept up their attempts to extend the lead and thus these opposing efforts resulted in a goalless second half giving a 1-0 result which was more than enough for Namkanlong to enter the quarter final.

In yet another similar ending, Neikanlong secured a 1-0 win against Longmai to cruise into the quarter-final.

The first half ended goalless as both teams were evenly matched not giving any space to the other.

The two sides opened up with raids but the defence line of both teams did well to keep all offensive moves at bay and prevented any threatening move near the goal mouth.

After the break, both teams restarted their quest for a goal and soon Neikanlong were able to register their first goal.

Wikinbou Pamei, got a well measured pass on the edge of the box from the mid-field and did a good job to carry the ball deep inside the rivals territory.

Thereafter, he outstepped a few defenders and succeeded in letting go a stunning kick that went past the custodian in the 51st minute to give Neikanlong a 1-0 lead which was enough to send them into the last 8 stage.

The next quarter final matches will be played between Chinikon and Keishamthong at 7.30 tomorrow while Ragailong will take on Namching later at 1.30 pm.