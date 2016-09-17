11th Manipur State League AIM, NEROCA FC victorious

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Strike prodigy N Pritam hit a brace and assisted one in AIM, Khabam’s thrilling 3-2 win over NACO, Nambul Mapal today in the ongoing 11th Manipur State League at Mapal Kangjeibung.

The match kicked-off with AIM on the prowl. AIM took an early lead when N Pritam slammed home the opener in the 6th minute off a brilliant pass from Md Fiazuddin Shah.

Penalty was awarded to NACO’s Ch Roshan brought down Pritam in their penalty area.

Pritam converted the penalty kick to double the lead in the 32nd minute and the first half ended with AIM taking a 2-0 lead.

Undaunted even after conceding two goals, NACO made a surge in the second half. They got rewarded for their struggles as striker Th Modhumangol, who rose to the occasion, made no mistake and guided a ball off a pass from Golmei Anthony into the back of their opponents’ net in the 58th minute.

However, Md Fiazuddin Shah extended the lead of AIM as his perfect delivery off a parallel pass from Pritam went beyond the reach of NACO’s custodian in the 63rd minute.

AIM thereafter hung on to their lead, avoiding a late scare to win their match.

However, a brilliant counter by NACO saw Modhumangol netting his second in the 73rd minute. Nevertheless, they could not restore parity.

In another encounter of the day, SU went down to Durand Cup finalists NEROCA FC 2-1. Both sides started impressively as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

NEROCA FC drew the first blood in the 57th minute when they finally broke the deadlock after they were fouled in the midfield. M Ashok stepped up to take the resultant free-kick and his inch perfect delivery found striker Th Johnson making no mistake in guiding the ball into the net with his brilliant header.

NEROCA FC however, could not hold on to the lead for long and a superb strike from M Loken saw SU restore parity in the 60th minute. Th Johnson was at it again in the 79th minute and that eventually sealed the victory of NEROCA FC.

NISA will lock horns with KLASA tomorrow at 2 pm.