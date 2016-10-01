11th Manipur State League – FC Zalen win through last gasp goal

IMPHAL, Sep 30: Thangtinlen Haokip scored a dramatic stoppage-time winning goal for FC Zalen against TRAU as they eked out a narrow 1-0 victory today as the postponed match of the ongoing 11th Manipur State League resumed at Mapal Kangjeibung. The match between FC Zalen, Sadar Hills and TRAU, Kwakeithel had to be postponed on Sept 27 as rain played spoilsports. As the exciting match resumed today, both sides made attempts to control the match.

However, none could succeed in making a breakthrough. And the match turned out to be a listless affair as both teams failed to convert some chances each at the end of the full time. But in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Thangtinlen Haokip found the net of TRAU in a last-ditch attempt after collecting a ball which was cleared by a TRAU defender which eventually earned full points to the Sadar Hills side.