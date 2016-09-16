11th Manipur State League USA beat KLASA, SSU down TRUGPU

IMPHAL, Sep 15: United Sports Association (USA), Khurai and Southern Sporting Union (SSU), Singjamei registered wins against their respective opponents in the ongoing 11th Manipur State League today at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first encounter of the day, USA, Khurai edged past Keinou Library and Sports Association (KLASA), Keinou 1-0.

Even as KLASA dominated possession in the first half of the match, they missed two chances. The first half ended in a goalless tie.

The second half saw an unexpected surge of USA as they upped the pressure against their opponents. USA got rewarded when Palmei Dingampu ensured a fine finishing in the 73rd minute which eventually earned the team full point.

In the second encounter, SSU thrashed Tiddim Road Unique Gamy Players’ Union (TRUGPU), Nambol 2-0.

SSU had the upper hand right from the start of the match. SSU took an early lead when Th Roshan Meitei was bang on target off a fine pass from Md Riyas Khan in the 7th minute.

Although TRUGPU resorted to counter-attack at several intervals, SSU defenders denied any penetration and the first half ended with SSU taking a 1-0 lead. TRUGPU deployed more men in the attack in their frantic search for the equaliser. However, they could not find one. SSU defender T Raju found the net of their opponents in the 63rd minute to eventually seal 2-0 victory over TRUGPU.

AIM will lock horn with NACO at 1 pm tomorrow while SU face NEROCA FC at 3 pm.