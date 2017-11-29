11th Zadonang Memorial Keishamthong, Ragailong enter quarter finals

Imphal, Nov 28 : Keishamthong edged out Chinikon 2-1 while Ragailong drubbed Namching 4-1today at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmeiband to mark their entry into the quarter finals of the ongoing 11th Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017 organised under the aegis of Zeliangrong Football Association.

In the first quarter final of the day, Keishamthong were able to struck the opener when Crispin Kamson found the net early in the 5th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Chinikon also responded soon but their forays fell short in the mid field thanks to the strong defence put up by the Keishamthong side.

The Keishamthong continued with their offensive runs and in their efforts to increase the lead Raja was yellow carded for a rash challenge in the 16th minute. Gaibung Golmei of Chinikon was also yellow carded in the 32nd minute of the match.

The Keishamthong side which were also making relentless attempts to stretch the defence line of Chinikon finally found a gap in the 37th minute. It was Anthony Golmei who intruded deep through the gap and cracked a power packed shot to hand Keisamthong a 2-0 first half lead.

After the break, both teams entered the field with more purpose and played to a purpose.

Chinikon who were lagging behind by two goals shifted gears and swarmed into the opponent’s half. Off one such move they were able to find a crack and Gaibung Golmei who was lurking on the edge of the goal mouth rose to the occasion and pulled one goal back in the 60th minute of the match.

Stung by the goal, Keishamthong concentrated more in keeping the citadel intact in the remaining part of the match. Chinikon tried hard to bring parity but the Keishamthong side managed well to prevent all the incoming threats and finished the game 2-1.

In the second match of the day, Ragailong toyed with Namching to notch up a 4-1 victory and cruised into the quarter final.

Dominating the match Ragailong ran riot against the hapless Namching and pumped in all the four goals during the first half itself.

Namibou opened the goal fest in the 20th minute. Gaikhagningpu Golmei struck home three minutes later and made a fine run and netted his second goal to help Ragailong secure a comfortable 3-0 lead. In just a matter of two minutes Chunthuingam Rongmei fired in another goal and taking the total to 4 goals.

Rejoiceson Kamei of Namching pulled back on goal in the 49th minute to end the match 1-4 in favour of Ragailong.