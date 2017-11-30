11th Zadonang Memorial Sairem, Chingkhulong secure huge wins to complete quarter final line up

Imphal, Nov 29 : Sairem outclassed Namthanlong 5-3 via a penalty shoot out while Chingkhulong beat Ariang 2-0 in the last two pre-quarter final matches of the ongoing 11th Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017 today at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmeiband.

In the first match of the day, Sairem and Namthanlong were evenly matched and kept each other at bay till the end of the extra time leading to a tie break to decide the winners.

Henry Chawang, Emma-nuel Chawang, Alfred Chawang, Palmei Dingampu and Palmei Poukingai were able to register their names on the scoresheet for Sairem while K Poukhonna, L Gangangpu and K Bodo scored for the Namthanlong side.

In the last pre-quarter final match of the tournament, Chingkhulong secured a 2-0 victory in a hard fought match against Ariang.

The first half ended goalless as both teams were evenly matched and the defence line of both sides rose to the occasion to keep the attacks at bay.

After the breather, the Chingkhulong side changed their strategy concentrating more on the mid field and the forward line. They started stretching the defence line of Ariang using the flanks with good coordination in the mid-field. Their efforts proved fruitful in the 54th minute of the match when Simeon Kamei found the gap and fired in a well taken shot past the custodian.

The one goal lead did not satisfy the Chingkhulong side and in just two minutes they were able to add another goal through Gaidimlung to take a 2-0 lead.

Stung by the two goal deficit, Ariang tried hard to come back into the game but their efforts went abegging in front of the strong defence of Chingkhulong. Ultimately Chingkhulong wrapped up the game 2-0 comfortably to sail into the last eight stage.

Satudai will meet Namkaolong at 7.30 am tomorrow in the first quarter final match while Langthabal Chingthak take on Neikanlong at 1.30 pm at the same venue.