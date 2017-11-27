11th Zadonang Memorial Satudai and Langthabal Chingthak reach quarters

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 26 : Satudai edged out Namdunlong 5-3 via a penalty shoot-out while Langthabal Chingthak beat Pantilong 2-0 in the pre-quarter final matches to cruise into the quarter finals of the 11th Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017.

The tournament got underway at THAU Sports Complex from November 11 under the aegis of Zeliangrong Football Association.

Namdunlong struck the opener in the 20th minute of the match through Jianthuingam but this was equalised by Sinthailung of Satudai in the 37th minute.

The second half saw both teams trying their best to break the deadlock but neither team could make any changes till the final whistle. Ultimately the match went into the tie break to decide the winners.

Only Jianthuingam and Thaingamba could register for Namdunlong while Champoumei, Loveson, Thuankhampou Pamei and Sinthailung of Satudai converted the spot kicks alloted to them to give their team the quarter final berth of the tournament.

In the second quarter final match staged in the evening, Lanthabal Chingthak secured a two to nil victory against Pantilong through two goals scored by P Ajangpu Kabui.

The first half ended goalless and the two goals came in the second half only. Ajangpu struck the opener in the 48th minute while his second goal was netted in the 57th minute.

Pantilong did not show much of a resistance and their possible attempts were all tackled by Langthabl Chingthak’s defence line with ease.

Namkaolong will face Tarung in the first match tomorrow at 7.30 am while Neikanlong will take on Longmai in the evening session.