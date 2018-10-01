12 Mini State Level Archery C’ship Sheetal Kumari clinches Indian Round title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 30 : Sheetal Kumari of NSA clinched Indian Round individual title of the girls category at the 12th (U-14) State Level Archery Championship organised by Manipur Archery Association at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Sheetal Kumari of NSA finished first in the Girl’s 30 m Indian Round competition with a score of 330 points while M Baby of KMAC finished second with a score of 323 points. H Sandhyarani of NSA stood third with 315 points in her name.

In the 20 m Indian Round, M Baby was able to register 337 points for the first place while Sheetal Kumari made 332 points to bag second place. H Sandhyarani finished third in the competition too with a score of 332 points. Sheetal Kumari bagged 662 points to win the overall title while M Baby (660) and H Sandhyarani (647) claimed the second and the third place.

Olenkumar of BCAC clinched the Indian Round boys competition title with a total score of 682 points (X-11, 10-29) yesterday while L Bobby (682 X-11, 10-26) of KMAC and L Nelson (678) of NSA finished second and third.

In the Indian Round team event for boys, L Nelson, M Amarjit, Y Ronelkumar and L Johnson of NSA fetch the title with a total score of 2018 while KMAC’s L Bobby, Ch Bison, W Britenjit Singh and E Orbit scored 2013 to finish second.

VAA’s L Yohenba, L Akash Singh, Yuvaan Joshi and Abhiraj Singh claimed the third spot with 1998 points.

In the Indian Round for girls, Sheetal Kumari, S Chinglembi, H Sandhyarani and H Alphabati of NSA summed up 1940 to win the title while BCAC’s T Ashasori, W Shivala, Anju Wangjam and Poireinganbi bagged second position title with 1834 points. Baby, Y Reshmi, Th Villenna and Yaikhom Anju Devi won the third place securing 1773 points.

UAC’s RK Priyobarta, Ng Pradip and Ng Langamba totalled 1879 points to finished first in the compound boy’s team event while NSA team comprising of L Yohenba, Th Donald and N Malemnganba fetched the second spot with 1854 points. P Nicky, Victor Potsangbam and RK Rickysana of PC were able to claim the third place with 1405 points.

The last day of the tournament also saw VAA’s Mutum Prity, Linthoingambi and Ng Ushakiran scored 583, 464 and 462 points respectively to finished first second third in the compound girls 50+50 m compound girls event.

In the 50+50 m compound event for boys, Teuton Khuman of SAIRC hit 661 points to win the title while UAC’s RK Priyobarta (655) and L Yohenba (650) of NSA secured the second and the third place.

Y Anupama of NSA shot 663 points in the girls 50+50 m recurve event to fetch a gold while G Languilu and G Poulinlu of SAIRC scored 642 and 595 points to finish second and third.

In the boy’s 50+50 m recurve event, W Jotin of NSA claimed the title with a score of 663 points while his unit mates AK Amarjit (643) and Md Aman Ali (640) claimed the second and the third place.

The closing ceremony of the championship was held today in the presence of BK Sharma, president Manipur Archery Association; Mohanlal Singh, secretary Manipur Softball Association; Roben Singh, MTO Rear OC, 2nd IRB; GA Ibopishak Sharma, secretary Manipur Archery Association and senior VP of MOA and B Swaroop Sharma, treasurer as presidium members who also feted the successful archers.

NSA emerged the unit with the highest medal haul with 16 medals including 7 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.