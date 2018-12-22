12 years RI

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Maibam Manojkumar, Session Judge, Imphal West, sentenced a 28 year convict to 12 years rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50,000, for raping a differently abled minor girl three years back.

The sentence was announced in an open Court today after the sentence hearing. The convict, Chongtham Ronald (28) s/o Ch Radhakanta of Keishampat Mutum Leikai, was convicted by the Court on December 19.

During the hearing today, the Court heard the submission of A Nilachandra, Special Public Prosecutor and Senior Advocate, S Lakhikanta, defense counsel of the convict.

The Special PP submitted that Ronald was convicted for raping a victim, who is mentally and physically disabled, which is a very serious offence and prayed for sentencing the convict to life imprisonment.

On the other hand, the defense counsel submitted that the convict was at his prime at the time of the incident and explained that the convict has been in judicial custody till date.

As such the defense counsel prayed for granting minimum sentence and to show leniency considering the future of the convict.

However, the Special PP also submitted that there should be no leniency and cited some case laws in support of his submission. The Court went through all the materials on record and announced that the act committed by the convict on the mentally and physically disabled victim is a very inhuman act.

Thus the Court sentenced Chongtham Ronald to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

In default of payment of the said fine, the convict will have to undergo 6 months simple imprisonment, the Court ruled.

The Court further concluded that the period which the convict has already undergone in judicial custody during investigation as well as during the trial, if any, will be set off from the sentence awarded.