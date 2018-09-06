127 TTs refuse to unload at bottling plant

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The number of loaded bullet Tank Trucks (TTs) which are refusing to unload at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant, has reached 127 today, after 57 such TTs initially refused to unload at the plant on August 31 (Friday).

It is calculated that the 127 protesting TTs are carrying around 10 days worth of LPG stock.

As a result of the TTs refusal to unload, the supply of packed LPG cylinders to LPG distributors from the pant has also stopped leading to mounting scarcity of LPG for the people of the State.

It may be mentioned that there have been cases of LPG cylinders being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market in the past due to scarcity of filled LPG cylinders in the market.

The refusal of the TTs to unload at the gas bottling plant came as a part of the strike by the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters Association demand to revoke the IOCL decision to engage only 230 bulk TTs and to take in all the 300 TTs which participated in the general tender for IOCL transporters.

The association also held a meeting at Hotel Nirmala today in connection with the strike which began from August 31 and it was resolved that the strike would be called off only after IOCL accept the demands.

A press release issued by the association’s secretary Kh Jodha following the meeting stated that the ongoing strike is against the IOCL and their one sided policies and alleged that despite multiple requests for accommodating all the existing TTs in the tender, IOCL has never considered it as viable.

Even though the CM and the CAF&PD Department event urged the IOCL to increase the number, IOCL has stuck to only 230 TTs.

Pointing out that as per assessment of the existing customers, around 381 TTs are required, it informed that the tender process is nearly over and over 100 TTs are being left out (some of which are even brand new ones which has not taken a single trip).

It added that all the TTs are custom made and as such they cannot be used for any other purpose.

Asking the IOCL where the 100 leftover TTs will be utilised, it explained that more than 100 drivers, assistants and their dependant families will be affected as a result of the IOCL’s decision.

It conveyed that until and unless the IOCL takes up positive measures to solve the issue, the strike will continue and appealed to the public for support as well.