12th I/West Dist Thang-Ta MNLTTCA continue to shine on second day

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9 : Meitei Nongsha Lallong Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Maklang Branch continued to shine on the second day of the 12th Imphal West District Thang-Ta Competition 2018 which began yesterday at Maklang Bazar Community Hall, Imphal West.

The thang-ta competition being organised by Meitei Nongsha Lallong Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Maklang Branch under the aegis of Imphal West District Thang-Ta Association will feature around 205 Thang-Ta players from across Imphal West District.

Meitei Nongsha Lallong Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Maklang Branch bagged a total of 9 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze in the Sub-Junior Girls Phunaba Ama events while Sub-Junior Boys team collected a total of 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze to extend the lead on second day.

Sub-Junior Girls, Phunaba Ama

Chandam Poireinganbi (U-21 kg), S Rita (U-29 kg), Rashmi (U-33 kg) and T Bibi (U-49 kg) collected gold in the Phunaba Ama events for Sub-Junior Girls while Sulia (U-25 kg), S Lanchenbi (U-33 kg), O Tombisana (U-37 kg) and L Henthoi (U-45 kg) claimed silver medals. Ch Asharani clinched a bronze medal in the U-45 kg event.

Huyen Langlon Thang-Ta, Singjamei Branch collected two gold medals through Ph Gileeva Devi (U-25 kg) and L Anie Devi (U-37 kg). Jurist of the unit also added a bronze medal in the U-37 kg event.

Huyen Langlon Thang-Ta, Yumnam Huidrom and Pahulasi, Kwakeithel also bagged one gold medal each in the U-53 kg (L Sanathoi) and above 53 kg (Ingalsana Tharoijam) events respectively.

Sub-Junior Boys, Phunaba Ama

Kh Romesh (U-41 kg), Chingkheinganba (U-53) and Rajesh Athokpam (above 53 kg) bagged one gold medal each in the phunaba ama events for sub-junior boys while Rohit (U-53) and Ph Bishorjit (U-49 kg) won one silver and one bronze medals each.

Kanglei Yawol Thang-Ta Lup, Langol bagged a gold medal through L Nongshaba Singh while Kukkan Chingangbam bagged a silver.

Huyen Langlon Thang-Ta (HLTA), Yumnam Huidrom bagged one silver and 3 bronze medals in today’s Sub-Junior Boys, Phunaba Ama events while HLTA, Singjamei Branch won a silver medal.

Junior Boys, Phunaba Ama

HLTA, Yumnam Huidrom bagged 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the Junior Boys, Phunaba Ama events while Meitei Nongsha Lallong Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Maklang Branch claimed 2 gold and one silver medal.

H Roshanta Singh (U-52 kg) and Dijen Shagolshem (U-66 kg) bagged one gold medal while Y Swami (U-60 kg) and L Santosh (U-56 kg) won the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Maklang Branch’s K Nganthoiba (U-56 kg) and Ca Abash Singh (U-60 kg) bagged one gold medal each while Y Robertson Singh claimed a silver in the U-70 kg event.

Anjika, Sangaiprou bagged 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal in other events while Pahulasi and HLTA, Singjamei Branch bagged one gold medal each. NLPTK, Mayang Imphal and KYTTL, Langol also bagged one silver medal each.

Junior Boys, Phunaba Anishuba

Huyen Langlon Thang-Ta (HLTA), Yumnam Huidrom swept in the junior boys phunaba anishuba events today claiming 6 medals, including 5 gold and 1 silver.

H Mangaleiba Meitei (U-44 kg), M Jack (U-48 kg), Y Umakanta (U-52 kg), Y Deepak Singh (U-60 kg) and Sh Shageinganba Meitei (U-66 kg) claimed one gold medal each while Naoba Meishnam bagged a silver medal for HLTA, Yumnam Huidrom.

HLTA, Singjamei Branch also bagged 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals while KYTTL bagged two silver in other events. Anjika, Sangaiprou also added a silver in the U-44 kg event.

Sub-Junior Boys’ Phunaba Anishuba

Ibungo of Maklang clinched the gold medal beating Th Venson of HLTA who settled with silver medal in the U-21 kg event while M Rohenjit of Maklang overpowered M Meiraba Meitei to fetch the gold medal in the U-25 kg event.

Th Shrinivash of HLTA bagged the gold medal beating Adish of Maklang in the U-29 kg category. Kh Yaiphaba of Maklang got walkover to take the gold medal in the U-33 kg event. Taichung of Maklang also fetched the gold medal in the U-37 event as his opponent did not turn up for the fight. Robertson emerged winners of all Maklang U-41 kg events to clinch the gold medal while P Victor Meitei settled with silver and Th Manoj finished with the bronze. Robenson of Maklang outclassed Lamnganba Khuraijam of HLTA to secure the gold medal in the U-45 kg event while Y Sanathoi finished with bronze. L Bishal Sharma of HLTA outplayed his teammate Kh Rimex to claim the gold medal in the U-49 kg category while M Lamnganba Singh settled with bronze. Kh Thoithoi of Maklang prevailed over his teammate W Mirdew to clinch the gold medal while H Century Singh of HLTA finished with bronze.

A Jimmy Singh of HLTA toiled hard against his compatriot Th Surjit Meitei to lay his hand on the gold medal while Prithbiraj of Maklang settled with bronze.

Sub-Junior Girls’ Phunaba Anishuba

Khuraijam Twinkle of Maklang won the gold medal in the U-21 kg event without shedding any sweat as her opponent did not show up for the match while H Simli of Maklang got a walkover in the U-25 kg event and took home the gold medal.

S Sanathoi too got lucky and took the gold medal as her opponent did not turn up for the match in the U-29 kg event while L Alichia Devi of KYTTL, Langol got better of K Kiranmala of Maklang to fetch the gold in the U-33 kg category. In all Maklang U-37 kg events, Dhanapati beat T Joti to take the gold medal while Ch Sonalini settled with bronze. Nikita of Maklang subdued her compatriot T Krishana Premi and took the gold medal in the U-41 kg category while Th Pushparani of Anjika, Sangaiprou finished with bronze while Y Priya Devi of HLTA overpowered S Preety of Maklang to register a gold medal in the U-45 kg event. Manorama Yumnam took the bronze medal. T Roshita Devi of Maklang clinched the gold medal while H Langlensana Chanu settled with silver medal.

L Mercy of Maklang beat L Chandrika Devi of HLTA to secure the gold medal while Sh Rojika Chanu of HLTA bagged the gold medal in a tough fight against K Vageshori of Maklang.