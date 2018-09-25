12th Jadonang Memorial Football Tourney from November 6

IMPHAL, Sep 24

The 12th edition of Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2018 organised by Zeliangrong Football Association will be tentatively commencing from November 6 at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmeiband, Imphal West. The tournament is opened only for Zeme, Liangmei and Rongmei/ Kabui (Inpui) community residing in the States of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

A press release of the organising committee of the tournament mentioned that the winners of the tournament will be awarded with Rs 1 lakh with trophy while runners up and third placed teams will be encouraged with Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively along with trophies, it added.

Other group and individual awards (Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively) include best disciplined team, best parade team, best player, best keeper and highest scorer.

Every Zeliangrong village youth clubs are entitled to sponsor not more than one team for the tournament, it continued. The release further continued that entry form will be issued from October 1 to October 20 and last date of form submission of entry form is October 27.

Zeliangrong Football Association also invited village youth clubs to avail entry forms and details from its head office at Kakhulong, Paona Bazar, Imphal or secretary of ZFA at ” Digix Cyber”, Majorkhul, Imphal during 10.30 am to 4.30 pm except on Sunday and other holidays.