12th Manipur Polo International Uruguay beat USA 3-1 in tourney opener

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22 : The 12th edition of Manipur Polo International which is a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival kicked off today at Mapal Kangjeibung in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh; YAS Minister, Letpao Haokip; Dr Sapam Ranjan, Chairman Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited; Oinam Lukhoi Singh, vice chairman MIDA; Sunil Kumar Tandon, Chief General Manager, SBI and NE Circle as presidium members.

The tournament being organised under the auspices of Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association is featuring a total of 5 teams including India-A, India-B, USA, Uruguay and England.

The opening match of the tournament saw Uruguay secure a 3-1 win over USA.

Though it was not a high scoring encounter, Uruguay dominated the game and had a 3-0 lead till the end of the third chukker. After a goalless draw in the first chukker, Alehandro Elhor Doy gave Uruguay the opener in the 2.10th minute of the second chukker while his compatriot Rafael Secco made it 2-0 with another strike in the third chukker. Juan Fernandes of Uruguay extended the celebration with another goal in the same chukker and helped his team take the 3-0 lead.

The only goal of team USA was fetched by Dedro Lara in the 6.19th minute of the fourth chukker.

USA will face India-A in the second match tomorrow while India-B take on England in the third match.