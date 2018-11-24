12th Manipur Polo International USA thrash India-A, India-B seal 7-4 win over England

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23 : USA which went down to 1-3 to Uruguay in the opening tie made a huge return today to drub India-A 13-2 while India-B pulled off a 7-4 win over England in today’s matches of the ongoing 12th Manipur Polo International organised by Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

USA took off the game with a narrow 3-2 lead in the first chukker before taking a huge 8-2 lead in the second chukker. It was Pedro Lara who put USA on the scoreboard in the 1.45 minute of the first chukker while the other two goals was struck by Kegan Walsh and Chad Bowman. The two goals from the Indian side was scored by Col Jarsem Singh (4.11/4.25).

The second chukker saw sudden surge on the part of team USA and it was Pedro Lara again who opened up the scoring before Chad Bowman hit thrice and Connor Deal had a single to make it 8-2.

Connor Deal led the attack against poorly India-A in the third chukker and chipped in twice before Chad Bowman also fetched two more goals and made it 12-2.

Connor Deal took the honour to slot home the last goal in the 4th chukker and wrapped up the game 13-2.

The second match of the day saw India-B start the campaign on a winning note by beating England 7-4.

India-B which comprise of State players did not find it hard to capitalise from the first chukker onwards taking a 4-1 lead. T Pradeep shone in this chukker striking twice for his team while Th Kaoba and P Ojit registered one goal each.

Ben Eeley was able to find his way for a goal in this chukker and had another in the second chukker which proved to be his last in the match.

The last chukker witnessed P Ojit’s scoring skill as he managed three goals alone to hand India-B a 7-2 lead while Henry Amar and George Shelton were able to pick up one goal each for England.

Uruguay will face England in the next match tomorrow in the first match while India-A will take on India-B in the second match.