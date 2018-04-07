12th Manipur State League abandoned

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : All Manipur Football Association has decided to abandon the 12th Manipur State League as per a resolution adopted at an executive council meeting held on March 31 considering the expulsion of 9 teams namely Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Sagolband United (SU), Young Physique’s Union (YPHU), Nambul Mapal Cultural Organisation (NACO), North Imphal Sporting Association (NISA), Dimapur Road Athletic Union (DMRAO), Football Club Zalen (FCZ), Muvanlai Athletics (MA) and Anouba Imagi Mangal (AIM).

The teams were scratched from the State League according to a memorandum issued by AMFA on December 30 for failing to complete the fixtures and for not complying with a letter issued on January 8 which left only 3 teams in the 2017 edition of the league.