12th Manipur State League AIM down DM Rao by odd goal in three

IMPHAL, Sep 12 : It was a tough battle as both teams knew that the outcome of the match would dictate on their future prospects in the ongoing 12th Manipur State League at the Artificial Turf, Khuman Lampak.

It was with this knowledge that AIM, Khabam and DM Rao, Sekmai took to the field both wary of the importance of the match.

The two teams have one win and one loss each in the previous two matches and were equal with three points each.

Keeping this reality in mind both teams took to the field with a determined mindset and what was witnessed was a keenly contested match with neither team giving an inch.

Evenly matched, the early part of the match was confined to the midfield, with both teams trying to find the gap. However the defence line of the two teams did well to neutralise any move initiated from the mid field.

It was in the midst of this that Md Fiyazuddin took off on a swift run down the left flank, neatly controlling the ball and outstepping a couple of defenders.

Reaching the far end of the left corner, Fiyazuddin did well to let go a measured pass near the penalty box of DM Rao.

N Pritam who was lurking nearby got the perfect opportunity as the ball fell at his feet and he did well to keep his cool and tap in the ball past the outstretched hands of the custodian of DM Rao.

Up by one goal, AIM piled on the pressure and their positive approach paid dividends again in the 45th+1 minute of the first half when N Pritam released a well timed pass to Ng Bedeenpal Moyon who had little trouble in disturbing the net. Lemon break was taken with the team from Khabam leading by two goals to nil. After the breather, DM Rao put more purpose in the game and started opening up more, going on the offensive and raiding the citadel of AIM.

It was under this series of offensive that DM Rao managed to win a couple of flag kicks in the 56th minute.

Off one such flag kick, the ball was cleared by a DM Rao during a melee in front of their goal mouth.

A defender of DM Rao then came into the limelight when he took control of the ball and let go a power packed shot that had direction and swerve and beat the custodian of AIM through a long range shot.

The goal put more vim in the attack of DM Rao, but the defence line of AIM stood firm and did not give them the needed space to move around freely.

After the long whistle, AIM, Khabam walked away with the match 2-1 leaving DM Rao distraught.