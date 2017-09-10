12th Manipur State League AIM notch first win, SU enjoy juggernaut

IMPHAL, Sep 9: AIM, Khabam and Sagolband United today notched slender wins against their respective opponents to earn full points in the ongoing 12th Manipur State League at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Riding on the 25th minute goal from Md Fayazuddin, AIM, Khabam registered their first win of the campaign against NACO, Nambul Mapal in the first encounter today.

AIM picked up steam right from the first whistle and dominated possession. However, they could not easily breach their rivals’ defence line as their opponents’ defenders remained watchful of their move.

NACO defenders could not withstand for long the continuous and intense raids launched by AIM forwards and finally conceded a goal halfway of the first session. Md Fayazuddin exhibited his marksmanship as he found the back of their rivals’ net after coolly collecting a pass from Th Vandona Singh in the 25th minute.

The two teams went into the break with the 1-0 lead of AIM intact.

After the break, the two sides made frenetic efforts to alter the score-line with renewed vigour. However, none could succeed in altering the score line.

NACO got a fortuitous circumstance to restore parity in the 90th minute. However, the chance was squandered as Md Rohit Hussain could not convert it.

The win today earned the Khabam side their first full point after losing their previous match to SU.

The second encounter saw Sagolband United enjoying their back to back win as they edged past DM Rao, Sekmai by a narrow 1-0 margin.

SU were in command of the match and gave more pressure to their rivals’ defenders even though the two sides evenly set forth in the beginning. However, none could succeed in making any breakthrough in the first session.

After the barren first half, both teams pushed hard to find the much needed winner with more alacrity.

O Emeka fetched a goal for SU as he brilliantly collected a pass from Zenith Mashangva and beat the custodian of DM Rao in the 84th minute. The goal eventually earned full points to SU.

On the other hand, SU defenders guarded their citadel well and stood firm to thwart any danger posed by DM Rao forwards. The Sagolband outfits enjoyed two wins from two matches and brightened their league campaign.