12th Manipur State League begins SU, KLASA notch up narrow wins

IMPHAL, Sep 6 : Sagolband United (SU) and KLASA, Keinou registered narrow wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the 12th Manipur State League which got underway at Artificial Turf Ground Khuman Lampak.

The tournament is sponsored by Khumukcham Ingocha Singh Memorial Trust and organised by All Manipur Football Association.

In the first match of the day, SU and AIM, Khabam squared off and wary of each other did not really open up, instead concentrating on keeping their citadel intact.

Both sides relied on the wings to try and breach the defence line of each other, but the alert defenders on either side denied any breakthrough to either side.

With SU having better control over the mid field, they could have surged ahead, but the tight marking by the defence line of AIM neutralised any penetrative moves.

Lemon break was taken with neither team scoring.

After the breather, SU played to a plan and started finding the cracks in the defence line of AIM.

Off one such good move, Kishan took control of the ball and managed to move down the far side of the right flank.

In his desperate attempt to stop him, AIM defender Dinesh committed a foul and the referee did not hesitate in awarding a spot kick to SU.

The referee also yellow carded Dinesh for bringing down Kishan.

Taking the free kick, L Nabachandra managed to catch the wall of the AIM on the wrong foot and the ball went to African import Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel, who managed to coolly head the ball towards forward Patrick Kamei who was well placed.

Neatly controlling the ball and after outstepping a couple of defenders Patrick Kamei unleashed a power packed shot that caught the custodian of AIM on the wrong foot in the 68th minute. Stung by the goal, AIM put more men in the attack but the defence line of SU stood firm and thwarted all the moves initiated from either flanks.

The second match of the day was a tame affair with neither team, KLASA, Keinou and NACO, Nambul Mapal, opening up and going on the offensive.

With both teams satisfied with keeping their citadel intact, the match ended in a tame draw in normal time.

However during extra time, KLASA put more purpose in their game and started stretching the defence line of NACO.

Barely three minutes into extra time, M Aboy took off on a good solo run and managed to ruffle the net in the 90+3 minute to seal the match 1-0 in favour of KLASA, Keinou.