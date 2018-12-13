12th Manipur State League DM RAO hold NACO, NISA post narrow 1-0 win over AIM

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 12 : DM RAO, Sekmai were held to a goalless draw by NACO, Nambul Mapal at Mapal Kangjeibung as the 12th Manipur State League resumed today after it was stalled for more than a year. The second match (49th league match) of the day witnessed NISA, Thangmeiband earn full points by beating AIM, Khabam 1-0.

The first match resulted into a goalless draw though both DM RAO and NACO had fair share of possession and plenty of opportunities througout the game. NACO’s Kh Chandrakanta was however yellow carded by the referee in the 52nd minute of this evenly matched game.

The second match of the day was also almost of similar fashion to the first game but a goal by Md Rahman of NISA in the 38th minute was more than enough to earn full points.

The second half saw AIM, Khabam toil hard to put in the equaliser but failed in front of tight defence line of the Thangmeiband side. NISA’s Jacob and AIM’s S Dinesh were yellow carded in the 27th and the 59th minute of the match. FC Zalen will face Muvanlai Athletics in the 50th league match tomorrow at 11.30 am while the 52nd league match will be played between TRAU, Kwakeithel and Sagolband United at 1.30 pm.