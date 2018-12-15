12th Manipur State League Herojit’s late strike earns YPHU 2-1 win over NACO

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 14 : Young Physique’s Union (YPHU), Lalambung Makhong managed a comeback 2-1 win over Nambul Mapal Athletic and Cultural Organisation (NACO) at Mapal Kangjeibung today in the 53rd match of the 12th Manipur State League being organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association

Before this match, YPHU were at the basement of the league table with 2 points after 8 rounds while NACO are still in the bottom rank with 2 points after 8 matches.

YPHU and NACO were neck to neck in the first half but NACO were able to race ahead with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a superb strike by Md Rohit Hussain in the 41st minute of the match.

As YPHU’s efforts in the first half were parried away, they made a more cautious approach in the second half looking for the equaliser while keeping their goal line well guarded.

NACO were able to soak up the YPHU pressure for a major portion of the second half until defender M Jimmy fancied his chance from distance to draw level after NACO keeper made a frantic clearance in the 78th minute.

The equaliser boosted the spirit of the Lalambung side and they continued to lay seize into rivals’ half with crisp passing and better understanding among the players before Herojit found the net to give YPHU a 2-1 goal advantage late in the 88th minute.

With few minutes in the hand Nambul Mapal tried hard to return into the game but their attempts hardly troubled the YPHU defence. Ultimately, the game ended 2-1 in favour of YPHU, Lalambung.

YPHU’s M Jimmy Singh (49′) and NACO’s Md Rohit Hussain (49′) were yellow carded by the referee.

The 54th match of the league tournament will be played on December 16 at 11.30 am between NEROCA FC and DM RAO, Sekmai while AIM, Khabam will meet Muvanlai Athletics in the 55th match latter at 1.30 pm.