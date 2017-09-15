12th Manipur State League KLASA enjoy unbeaten track; Muvanlai, SSU split points

IMPHAL, Sep 14: KLASA, Keinou enjoyed their juggernaut as they produced a gritty performance to stun TRAU, Kwakeithel 1-0 today in an entertaining 12th Manipur State League match at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak. Another encounter of the day saw Muvanlai Athletics and SSU, Singjamei settling for a 1-1 draw.

Buoyed by their win over top contenders NEROCA FC in their previous match, KLASA, Keinou brimmed with confidence to face another top contenders TRAU, Kwakeithel. On the other hand, TRAU, after a back-to-back win, were looking for their third consecutive win in order to further their campaign for the league leaders.

KLASA were cautious enough to mark all their rivals’ players right from the first whistle. It turned out to be a tightly contested match as both sides did not open up in the first quarter of the first half.

Unmarked KLASA’s strike prodigy Jerry Onesmas Pulamte collected a ball that was unleashed in TRAU’s penalty area by Dhananjoy Singh from the left flank in the 30th minute. Jerry swiftly collected the ball, kept his calm and whipped a delightful ball and made no mistake to find the back of their rival’s net thus putting the Keinou side on the lead.

After the lemon break, TRAU entered the field with more purpose. The match restarted on an attacking note as both teams vied for ball possession, which resulted in the first yellow card being shown to KLASA’s Clement Lalthuoisang in the 51st minute.

TRAU got their first chance in the 52nd minute to level the score but Amos Nathaniel’s header went wide of the mark.

In their frenetic search for an equaliser, TRAU forwards made several futile attempts to breach the defence of KLASA. KLASA defenders stood firm against the constant onslaughts and refused to give any leeway to their rivals’ forwards.

TRAU’s last-ditch attempt to salvage a point ended in their striker N Borish Singh being awarded yellow card in the additional time.

The win took KLASA to nine points while TRAU are three points behind KLASA.

In another league encounter, Muvanlai Athletics, Sadar Hills split points with SSU, Singjamei as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

In their efforts to move out of the relegation zone, both teams were desperate to register their first win. Although Muvanlai Athletics dominated possession, the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Things changed in the second half as SSU took the lead in the 48th minute when N Sushil slotted home the opener off a direct kick near the penalty area of Muvanlai Athletics.

The Sadar Hills outfits did not lose heart and gave their best. Their efforts yielded a result when Haolengou Kipgen struck the equaliser in the 65th minute.