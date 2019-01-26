12th Manipur State League KLASA set up summit clash with NEROCA after 2-1 comeback win against TRAU

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 25 : KLASA, Keinou who were beaten 6-4 by NEROCA on penalties in the previous double elimination round clash, bounced back today with a 2-1 comeback win against TRAU, Kwakeithel and keep their title hope alive as they meet NEROCA in the final.

Princewill Emeka gave TRAU a stunning start with a goal in the very first minute but seemed to lose ground in the latter part of the opening half itself to the Keinou side who were relentless in their attempts.

To the TRAU’s disappointment, Khanngam Horam of KLASA was able to draw level just three minutes before the break.

The second half saw both team exchange few fine runs in search of the lead until Jerry Onesemas found the breakthrough in the 64th minute of the match. KLASA were sharp enough to exploit the defensive lapses of the Kwakeithel side and it was Khanngam Horam who fed Jerry Onesemas a beautiful cross from the right flank before the latter tapped in past the keeper for the lead.

TRAU tried hard to claw back into the game in the latter part of the game and also had few scoring chances but failed to convert as KLASA defence stood firm to deny and keep all threats at bay before guarding their lead till the final whistle for a place in the final.

TRAU’s Sh Meiraba was yellow carded in the 66th minute of the match.