12th Manipur State League KLASA share spoils with AIM to ensure top spot

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : KLASA, Keinou finished their pole position campaign at the ongoing 12th Manipur State League being organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association, with a 1-1 draw against AIM, Khabam today at Mapal Kangjeibung. With today’s result, KLASA are assured of the top spot with 28 points from 11 matches (9 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss) in this league tournament as no other team have any chance of overturning the tall order.

As expected KLASA, Keinou made the most of the possession right from the beginning as were also able to open up the scoring through Khanngam Horam, thanks to his effort in the 26th minute.

With AIM, Khabam failing to capitalise on the chances they got, the first half ended with KLASA taking the 1-0 lead.

The situation remained same in the second half as KLASA kept rolling the ball under the feet while the Khabam side had to keep guarding their goal-line and attacked mostly in counter. However, AIM’s search for the equaliser came late as they got a penalty kick awarded during the additional time. S Dinesh who came up to take the kick made no mistake in beating the keeper and helped AIM salvaged a point.

AIM’s S Dinesh (39′), L Monish (45′) and KLASA’s M Aboy Sharma (57′), N Dhananjoy (81′) and K Pravin (90+) were yellow carded by the referee.

AIM are now at the 6th spot in the league tally after the end of all 11 matches and their final position will depend on TRAU’s performance against YPHU on December 24.

Muvanlai Athletics will meet SU in the 62nd match tomorrow at 1.30 pm.