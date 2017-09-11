12th Manipur State League KLASA stun NEROCA FC; Muvanlai, YPHU share spoils

IMPHAL, Sep 10: KLASA, Keinou struck through Jerry Pulamte’s record breaking goal to shock reigning champions NEROCA FC, Sangakpham 1-0 today in the ongoing 12th Manipur State League at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Besides stunning their opponents as well as giving a shock to the spectators, Jerry Onesmas Pulamte has earned a name in the record book as the fastest goal scorer of the league as he hit the back of their rivals’ net in the 20th second.

Jerry Pulamte was without much fuss as he unleashed a power-packed shot after swiftly collecting an aerial ball in NEROCA’s goal area before the Sangakpham outfits settled down in the 20th second of the match.

After conceding an early goal, the reigning champions made aggressive attempts to equalise the score by launching fierce raids. However, KLASA defenders stood firm to ensure that their opponents’ forwards do not pose any hazard in their citadel.

Desperate to return to winning ways, the 2nd division champions NEROCA sent more men in the attacking besides deploying several tactics to restore parity in the second session.

On the other hand, KLASA looked extremely organised after the changeover but put all their force in the backline holding their fort.

NEROCA FC changed their strategy and bolstered their attack with their finest strikers up front but their poor luck continued and they could not find the equaliser.

The win today earned KLASA 6 points in two matches.

The second thrilling encounter of the day saw Muvanlai Athletics, Sadar Hills and YPHU, Lalambung sharing the spoils after being tied 1-1.

Both sides made impressive starts and none of them could break the deadlock in the first session.

After the barren first half, the two teams, desperate to find the winner, bounced back with full vigour.

The referee awarded penalty kick in favour of Muvanlai Athletics in the 58th minute as YPHU defender S Chaoba Meitei brought down Muvanlai’s striker David Mangboi Lhungdim inside the box. Haolengou Kipgen stepped up to take the kick and made no mistake in sending the ball to the back of the net and held on to the lead.

YPHU denied full points to their rivals and intensified their attack in their frenetic attempt to salvage point. A free kick was awarded in favour of YPHU after Haolengou Kipgen committed a foul while trying to stop S Chaoba Meitei from carrying the ball in the box area in the 78th minute.

Y Kamando took the kick and brilliantly converted it to level the score.