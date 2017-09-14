12th Manipur State League NEROCA, SU register convincing wins

IMPHAL, Sep 13 : It was a day of goal feasts as NEROCA FC and SU, Sagolband registered convincing wins in the ongoing 12th Manipur State League at Artificial Turf, Khuman Lampak.

The 12th Manipur State League is being organised by the All Manipur Football Association. With today’s convincing win, SU, Sagol-band are sitting pretty with nine points from three wins in three encounters so far while NEROCA have 6 points from two wins and one loss.

In the first match of the day, NEROCA dominated from the first whistle and toyed around with the hapless players of NACO, Nambul Mapal, almost scoring at will.

NACO which are yet to earn a point in the ongoing league appeared to be awe struck by their much more fancied rivals and literally let the players of NEROCA run riot all over the field.

So dominating were the players of NEROCA that the goal fest started as early as the 1st minute of the match, when Felix Odili Chidi received a defence splitting pass and did not face much of a problem in beating the defence line and tapping the ball home. The forward line of NEROCA dominated the pace of the game and all the six goals were shared among their three players who played up front.

Spurred by the early goal, NEROCA continued to raid the citadel of NACO and in the 27th minute of the match, S Subash Singh was at it when he latched onto the ball and unleashed a power packed shot that caught the custodian of NACO rooted to the spot.

The onslaught continued and Felix was at it again when he found himself well positioned to take a well directed shot that disturbed the net of NACO in the 45th minute.

With lemon break at hand, the NEROCA players continued with the onslaught and in the 45th+2 minute of the first half, Y Gopi latched onto a loose ball and found the net to take the led help NEROCA take a comfortable 4-0 lead.

NEROCA continued with the onslaught after the breather and NACO slipped into a defensive mode, satisfied with keeping the rival team at bay.

The defence oriented move however did not yield the desired result as NEROCA pumped in two more, the goals coming from the boots of S Subash Singh in the 58th minute and Y Gopi Singh in the 80th minute to wrap up the match 6-0.

The second match of the day was another one sided affair with SU Sagolband toying with the defence line of YPHU, Lalambung and scoring three goals and conceding none to register a convincing win.

Here too it was the imports from Africa who shone and helped SU to register such a convincing victory.

The first goal came early in the 5th minute when Mariche Princewell Emeka managed to shrug off a couple of defenders and released a precise pass.

Another African import, Ehogu Chinedu Emmanuel who was lurking nearby pounced on the ball and sent the ball crashing into the net of YPHU in the 5th minute to open the goal account of SU. The weak defence line of YPHU did not help their cause as they gave ample space to the marauding forward line of SU to run riot.

The second goal came off a good combination of the forward line of SU and Angousana Luwang managed to break free and passed the ball to EC Emmanuel who did not face much of a problem in finding the time to take a well directioned shot that beat the custodian of YPHU hands down in the 40th minute.

Down by two goals, YPHU tried to come back into the match with some incisive moves in the second half but all their efforts went abegging and Mariche Princewell Emeka of SU settled the matter for good with a rasping shot when he converted a well timed pass from Kh Chandrakanta in the 69th minute.

KLASA will face TRAU while MUVANLAI will take on SSU tomorrow.