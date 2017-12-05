12th Manipur State League No match held as NACO, DM Rao fail to turn up

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The 12th Manipur State League 2017 organised under the supervision of All Manipur Football Association saw a day off today as NACO, Nambul Mapal and DM RAO Sekmai did not turn up for today’s scheduled match.

It may be mentioned that both NACO and DM Rao are part of the MSLPTF (Manipur State League Participating Teams’ Forum), a conglomerate of 11 teams participating in the ongoing State league sponsored by Khumukcham Ingocha Memorial Trust.

The forum is on protest demanding the fulfilment of their charter of demands being assured by authorities of AMFA on various sittings held earlier between the two parties.

The forum had issued a statement earlier that no team will take part in the league tournament unless their demands are met.

The organising committee of the 12th Manipur State league has not yet initiated any action so far for abstinence by both teams as per the conduct rules of the tournament which got underway with 12 teams at Mapal Kangjeibung from September 6.

AMFA honours the stay order of Manipur High Court

All Manipur Football Association in the latest development said that the association will honour the stay order of the Manipur High Court under case number WP (C) No. 855 dated November 29 in relation with the 12th Manipur State League.