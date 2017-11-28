12th Manipur State League to resume from November 30

IMPHAL, Nov 27 : The 12th Manipur State League which got underway from September 5 under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association will resume from November 30 onwards at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

The league tournament participated by 12 teams is sponsored by Khumukcham Ingocha Singh Memorial Trust. The tournament came to a grinding halt after an unfortunate incident between players of a team and match officials on October 12.

FC Zalen will take on Muvanlai Athletics on November 30.