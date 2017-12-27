12th Manipur State League resumes, NEROCA FC blank SSU

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : NEROCA FC, Shangakpham blanked SSU, Singjamei 3-0 as the 12th Manipur State League which was put on hold for around a month due to some unsettled problems resumed today at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal.

Though the State’s highest soccer league resumed today, there is still apprehension as 9 teams had not shown up in the previous scheduled matches and the organising committee, AMFA has not yet taken up any action against the teams. It may be recalled that a conglomerate of 11 teams, Manipur State League Participating Teams’ Forum declared to refrain from the State league if their charter of demands are not fulfilled.

The 63rd match of the league saw dominant NEROCA FC brushing aside SSU with a huge 3-0 victory.

The match started slowly with uneasiness in the minds but later part of the first half witnessed NEROCA FC taking control of the game. With better understanding in the mid-field and flanks, NEROCA FC started to move up-field leaving SSU in the lurch.

It was S Subash who found a measured cross sent by M Basanta from the left flank and headed in to hand his team a 1-0 first half lead.

The beginning part of the second half witnessed a golden chance for SSU to equalise but Th Roshan squandered it to go empty handed.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, were trying costantly to find the gap and succeeded in adding another goal through Ng Ronald who found the back of the net in the 72nd minute of the match and doubled their lead.

Despite the lead, NEROCA FC continued their offensive raids and Th Saran took the honour to score the last goal and gave his team a comfortable 3-0 victory.