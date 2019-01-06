12th Manipur State League Sagolband United, DM RAO remain in hunt

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5 : Sagolband United secured a 4-2 win against TRAU, Kwakeithel while DM RAO, Sekmai outlasted SSU, Singjamei 7-6 on penalties today at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak to stay in hunt of the 12th Manipur State League title.

Playing from winners bracket, Sagolband United took off the game brightly against TRAU and enjoyed a healthy 3-1 lead in the first half thanks to quick double from Elminhao Kilong and a single from Kh Tajuddin.

Elminhao found the opener in the 7th minute of the match and went on to lead the attack from front to double their team’s advantage four minutes latter.

Despite the comfortable lead Sagolband United sustained the pressure against the Kwakeithel side who were struggling hard to find their composure and it was in the 22nd minute that Kh Tajuddin slotted home the ball and extended the lead to 3-0.

Spurred by the huge lead TRAU fought back with more intent and found a goal lately during additional time of the first half when Princewill Emeka glanced home a header.

TRAU search for goal continued right after the restart and their efforts paid dividend when Ng Naocha rose above all in SU’s box for another header of the day in the 50th minute and made it 2-3.

TRAU pushed hard for the equaliser in the remaining part of the game while SU kept their citadel intact and attacked mostly in counter. TRAU’s attack gradually faded as the game wore on and to their disappointment Shahabaaz was sent off after seeing his second yellow in the 89th minute ( first yellow during addl time of first half) providing numerical superiority to the Sagolband side which finished off the game 4-2 with another from strike Dangmei D during stoppage time.

Th James Singh (52′), Th Tomba (90′) of SU; and Ng Prem Singh (20′) and Ng Naocha (82′) of TRAU were also yellow carded in this match by the referee for their unsportsmanlike behaviour.

With the loss, TRAU have another chance to rejoin the title chase if they could register a win over DM RAO Sekmai on January 8.

The second match between SSU, Singjamei and DM RAO was a crucial one as the losing team would be eliminated and as expected both teams started the game cautiously. Though both sides had plenty of scoring chances and fair share of possession the game ended in a 1-1 draw and the winners were decided via penalties.

SSU got the first lead with Th Roshan taking the shot early in the 3rd minute only to be equalised by K Omesh of DM Rao 3 minutes before the break. Despite desperate attempts, both teams failed to put in the winner during normal time calling in the penalty shoot-out. S Prikanta, Surjan, Y Sushilkumar, K Omesh, H Bhareiyang and M Kabiraj scored for the Sekmai side in the shoot-out while N Sushil, Th Roshan, O Premeshor, S Dinakumar and Sanjukumar were the only players who beat DM RAO keeper.