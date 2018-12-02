12th Manipur State League set to resume from December 10

By Our Sports

IMPHAL, Dec 1 : In a positive development, the 12th Manipur State League 2017 is going to be resumed from December 10 after almost a year after it was stalled due to series of internal differences between All Manipur Football Association and teams participating in it.

The breakthrough came after All Manipur Football Association and teams participating in the Manipur State League reached an agreement during meetings held on October 29 and November 28 this year.

Revoking the suspension imposed on nine teams including TRAU, Kwakeithel; YPHU, Lallambung; SU, Sagaolband; NISA, Thangmeiband; DM RAO, Sekmai; NACO, Nambul Mapal; AIM, Khabam; Muvanlai Athletics and FC Zalen, the All Manipur Football Association also rescinded the memorandum issued on April 6 this year which stated that the 12th Manipur State League 2017 was wrapped up.

The tournament is set to resume with teams at their respective positions (without any alteration to their standings and points).

Mention may be made that the nine teams were scratched from the league for violation of Art 13.2 of the Regulation of the League.

Moreover, decisions were taken to call back the players transferred or hired on loans to their respective previous teams apart from allowing addition of maximum 5 players on loan to each team. It was also decided to register all the players and officials of 12th Manipur State League 2017 anew till December 5. AMFA also agreed to address the demands of teams which include proper security arrangement, man of the match awards for each knock out stage matches, incentives to the teams and proper medical facility.