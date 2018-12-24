12th Manipur State League SU sink Muvanlai Athletics 3-0 to finish third

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : Sagolband United (SU) rode on W Angousana’s brace and additional time goal by Tajuddin to notch up an emphatic 3-0 win over Muvanlai Athletics today at Mapal Kangjeibung to finish third at the 12th Manipur State League, being organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association.

Sagolband United (SU) started brightly and dominated the possession to seal a 1-0 lead in the first half through W Angousana’s 17th minute goal.

SU continued to sustain pressure in the second half as well but failed to find target throughout as Muvanlai Athletics mended their earlier defensive errors to thwart all SU moves until Angousana came up with his second goal exactly in the 90th minute and doubled their lead. Muvanlai’s condition went from bad to worse when Kh Tajuddin grabbed an additional time goal and wrapped up the game 3-0 in their favour.

NISA, Thangmeiband will face NACO, Nambul Mapal in the 63rd match of the tournament tomorrow at 11.30 pm while TRAU will face YPHU in the 66th match of the tournament at 1.30 pm.